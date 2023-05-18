White Sox News: An offensive explosion, Martin's Tommy John, and more
The Chicago White Sox are enjoying themselves right now with the Cleveland Guardians in town. They won their second game in a row on Wednesday thanks to an offensive explosion.
Jake Burger, Gavin Sheets, and Andrew Vaughn all hit big home runs and that was more than enough offense for Mike Clevinger and the bullpen.
The White Sox won the game and now have a chance to sweep the Guardians on Wednesday afternoon. They have a lot more work to do if they want to get back in the race but this second game of the series was an awesome win.
Dylan Cease is on the mound for the White Sox in this one and he is going to be facing Logan Webb of the Guardians. Hopefully, the elite version of Cease shows up in this one while the offense stays hot.
Davis Martin News
Before the game on Wednesday, we learned some horrible news for the White Sox. Davis Martin is going to miss the entire season as he undergoes Tommy John surgery.
That is bad news for him on a personal level because he is a really nice starting pitcher that has come a long way. It also destroys the White Sox's depth at the position.
If one of Mike Clevinger, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, Lance Lynn, or Lucas Giolito goes down for any amount of time, Martin won’t be available to make starts which will make things tough.
Hopefully, Martin is able to recover well and be ready for action in 2024. He is a very good pitcher and the White Sox would love to have him back in a year.
Other MLB News
One of the most exciting games of the Wednesday slate came against the team on the other side of town. The Chicago Cubs paid a visit to the Houston Astros who were just in town to play the White Sox.
The Chicago Cubs were up 6-3 going into the 9th inning and it looked like they had their 20th win of the season in the bag.
Houston proceeded to score four runs in the ninth to walk off the Cubs by a final score of 7-6. That is what the defending Champions can do to you. Old friend Jose Abreu had to be enjoying himself.
All baseball is exciting but fans might want to also know about the crazy ending in the Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees game.
They took a 0-0 score into the 10th inning and the Jays hit a three-run walk-off home run. It was incredible to see such a duel end like that. Baseball rules.