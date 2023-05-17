White Sox News: Luis Robert has HRs in four straight games now
When Luis Robert Jr. was benched at the end of April, things were not looking good. Honestly, it looked like he might be the biggest bust in franchise history.
Luckily for him, the team, and the fans, he has turned it around in the most spectacular way. In fact, he might be the hottest Major League Baseball player since the month flipped to May.
On Tuesday night in the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians, Robert went 1-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. The hit (and RBI) came from his solo shot that he hit in the 8th inning.
Robert absolutely crushed that ball that he sent over the fence. It is remarkable because that is the fourth straight game in which he has hit a home run as he hit one in all three games against the Houston Astros.
Luis Robert Jr. has been incredible for the Chicago White Sox lately.
It is great to see his hot streak stay alive in this one. It gave the White Sox some insurance as they hung on to win the game by a final score of 8-3. No matter where the Sox are in the standings, it is fun to beat the Guardians.
Robert and the White Sox still have two more to go against the Guardians at home. If they are able to take one of the two, they could go into the weekend feeling confident about themselves.
They are well below .500 at this point but they might as well try as a team to take advantage of this clinic being put on by Luis Robert Jr. He is an MVP candidate at this point with how well he’s been playing.
This team is loaded with talent and their centerfielder is leading the way right now. If they can keep pitching well around him while some other guys hit as well, they can start to string together some wins.
Because of their puny record, nobody should be overthinking this right now. It is one day at a time. Hopefully, Robert keeps giving people a reason to watch while the team tries to go on a run. You never know.