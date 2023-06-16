White Sox News: We have an answer on Mike Clevinger's status
The Chicago White Sox already have thin starting pitching. The starters on the team that have been good are still question marks going forward and the others have just been bad.
One of those that have been good but a question mark is Mike Clevinger. He joined the White Sox during the off-season and he had a very noisy beginning to his tenure because of off-the-field stuff.
Well, Mike Clevinger is going to be away for a little bit as he is now on the Injured List once again. This comes after an injury that he sustained in his most recent start.
The White Sox are calling it “right biceps inflammation” which implies that no structural damage was found. Clevinger hinted that was the case before the news officially dropped.
The Chicago White Sox need Mike Clevinger to come back healthy soon.
His stint on the IL is a minimum of 15 days (retroactive to June 15th) so he will certainly miss a few starts. In his place on the roster, Jesse Scholtens has been recalled from AAA Charlotte.
Clevinger’s time with the White Sox has been anything but fun but he has pitched okay for the most part. They are certainly going to miss that every five days while he is away.
To be honest, it feels like he is getting off easy here. At the time of the injury, it looked like it was going to be a long time before he returned. There was a sense that it could have been his last time in a White Sox uniform.
Well, for his sake, this news is good because it is the best-case scenario based on the circumstances. He is going to rest up and try to be back in a couple of weeks.
The rest of the guys, including Scholtens, have to step up in Clevinger’s place. This is getting close to becoming another lost season and this latest injury does nothing to help them.