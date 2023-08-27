White Sox News: Andrew Benintendi homered again in the win
The Chicago White Sox came into Saturday’s game against the Oakland A’s the losers of two straight. The A’s took it to them in the first two games of this four-game set.
Now, looking to avoid losing the series and possibly being swept, the Sox needed a big performance. They got that in this one as they took it by a final score of 6-2.
Touki Toussaint got the ball for the White Sox in this one and he was solid. He went out there for 5.0 innings and didn’t give up a single run on two hits and three walks. It isn’t the stuff of a star but he gave his team a chance to win.
The offense got cooking early. They scored one run in each of the first two innings (including a Lenyn Sosa HR) before Yoan Moncada hit a three-run homer to break it open. At that point, the Sox were feeling nice and confident.
The Chicago White Sox have been seeing good things from their LF.
They didn’t produce a run in the fourth inning but Benintendi hit a solo shot in the fifth. He has really been on fire lately which is incredible to see. He has the ability to be a leader on this team and now he looks the part.
That sixth run would be enough for the White Sox. Although the A’s came out and scored two runs in the 8th, the Sox had this game in control and took them down.
Going back to Benintendi, this dude is on fire. We already talked this week about how his power bat has been on fire lately. He isn’t the biggest home run hitter of all time but he is hitting them in bunches right now.
This marks the third home run in five days for Benintendi. He has more than doubled his season total this week as he is now up to five. Not bad for a guy that didn’t hit his first until June and his second in late July.
It is too little too late at this point but it would be nice to see him come into next season ready to produce like this all year looking. He is hitting with confidence and authority right now.
Benintendi and the Sox have their series finale with the A’s on Sunday. You’ll see Mike Clevinger take the ball for the Sox in this one as they try to salvage a series split.
The A’s are one of the worst teams in MLB history so that would be nice. You do not want to lose a series to a team that comes into the final series 38-92. It would be nice to see them get it done.