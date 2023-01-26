White Sox News: Another free agent is invited to spring training
The Chicago White Sox are looking to bring lots of different players to spring training this year because they want to give themselves the best chance to rebound from a disappointing 2022 season in which they came in second place when they were supposed to be World Series contenders.
One of the things that they are trying to get right is the outfield. Of course, the plan is (health pending) to have Andrew Benintendi in left field and Luis Robert in center. Oscar Colas could be the guy that plays right field if he proves that he is worthy but the White Sox want to have some backup options.
If Colas does well and earns the job, they still want to make sure that they have a solid fourth outfielder ready to go in the event of an injury or for other reasons. It seems like that job could be done by a committee and there is an open competition for an opportunity.
One of the people that might get a chance is Jake Marisnick who is a solid Major League veteran that has had a touch of success in the league. Most of his career was spent with the Houston Astros but he did have short stints with the New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, and Chicago Cubs.
The Chicago White Sox would benefit from a good Jake Marisnick spring.
Now, he is coming to White Sox spring training on a minor league deal. It is unclear if he will end up making the team but there is a chance that he gets a shot. He may request to be released if he doesn't make the big league roster but that might all depend on his performance during the exhibition season.
He certainly wouldn't be a terrible option as a fourth outfielder but the White Sox might be able to do better.
Joining him on minor league deals coming to spring are guys like Hanser Alberto, Victor Reyes, and Billy Hamilton. It is an interesting group and they will all get their chance to impress the front office in Arizona. This White Sox team does need a spark and maybe one of them can provide it.