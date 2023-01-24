White Sox News: Another notable AL Central trade is made
The Chicago White Sox play a lot of games against the Kansas City Royals being AL Central Division rivals. That means that they have seen a lot of Adalberto Mondesi over the last seven years. He has been a very good player in those seven years with the Royals.
Now, the White Sox will be playing against him slightly less as he has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. He is going there with a player to be named later in exchange for Josh Taylor who is a left-handed pitcher. This is a deal that somewhat came out of nowhere but it isn't all that surprising.
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts to free agency this off-season as he moved on to the San Diego Padres. They have Trevor Story in the mix but you have to wonder what is going to happen with Mondesi now that he is there as he can play short with Story staying at second.
Mondesi has had a great career up to this point as a depth player for Kansas City. He won the World Series with them in 2015. He was also someone that has played very well against the White Sox so it is good to see that he is being shipped out of the division. Hopefully, the Sox take advantage of their games against KC next year.
This guy had a tough time in 2022. He only appeared in 15 games and he was unable to figure it out during these games. Meanwhile, Josh Taylor had a very similar season where he couldn't get on the field. They are both hoping that this change of scenery will help them.
As for the Chicago White Sox, it is another example of a team in the division doing what they can to better themselves. The White Sox aren't doing much to make themselves better at all outside of one of two moves.
The White Sox made a few moves this year but they are not nearly as active as the other teams in the division. Even the Royals and Tigers do better at trying to improve these days. The Chicago White Sox have the most talent but are the least interested in maximizing their talent.