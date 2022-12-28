White Sox News: Another veteran pitching option is now off the table
The Chicago White Sox were always probably done signing starting pitching but that might not be the best idea. We have seen how injuries and poor performances have hurt the team in the past so it is never a bad idea to always be considering help in the pitching department. You can never have enough.
Well, on Tuesday night, we learned that the Texas Rangers were adding Nathan Eovaldi to the mix. He will be joining what is becoming a great rotation led by Jacob deGrom. After everything that Eovaldi has accomplished in his career, this is a really nice move for him and the Rangers.
The Boston Red Sox were then left looking for a replacement for Eovaldi. Well, it didn't take them that long to find one as they are signing Corey Kluber to a one-year deal worth 10 million dollars. It is a great deal for the veteran who has accomplished so much in his career.
Kluber pitched for Cleveland from 2011-2019. During that span, he won the Cy Young twice, an ERA title, and was an All-Star three times. Cleveland also made a run to the AL Pennant in 2016 but we all know how that season ended.
Corey Kluber is now off the table as a potential FA pitcher signing.
Kluber has been a part of some outstanding staff that pitch for great teams. Following his long tenure with Cleveland, he had a cup of coffee with the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, and Tampa Bay Rays. Now, he will hit another AL East team, the Boston Red Sox.
Again, the White Sox were probably never going to be in on Kluber but he certainly could have helped them in a lot of ways. A lot of teams are going to wonder how he slipped through the cracks this off-season and ended up with the Boston Red Sox.
It should be noted that Kluber is (for now) in the same rotation as Chris Sale. Those two had some amazing battles back in the day when they were both in the AL Central. Kluber even took a Cy Young or two away from Sale. Now, they are teammates again. Poetry.