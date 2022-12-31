White Sox News: Benintendi still not official, Longoria signs, and more
The Chicago White Sox are going to bring in Andrew Benintendi to be their new left fielder. He will join Luis Robert and Oscar Colas in what they hope to be a top trio of outfielders.
Benintendi is a great signing for the White Sox. It is a little sad that he is now the owner of the biggest contract in the history of the organization but at least the team is getting a good player out of it.
Benintendi will also bring a good bat to the batting order which is something that the team desperately needs in 2023 and beyond.
The only thing that is a little bit strange is that the team hasn't announced it yet. It is probably nothing but they haven't made if official yet. All of it comes from the word of insiders around the league.
Don't think that Andrew Benintendi isn't coming to the White Sox but it is fair to wonder why they haven't announced it. Following the New Year, expect some word on that otherwise this is going to become an even bigger conversation surrounding the team.
The Chicago White Sox and MLB continue pumping out news stories.
Evan Longoria signs
Evan Longoria is someone that the Chicago White Sox are familiar with as he was in the American League for a long time. Now, he is headed to another National League team after spending the last five seasons with the San Francisco Giants (which came after 10 with the Tampa Bay Rays).
Longoria is headed to the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one year deal worth four million dollars with one million in incentives available. He lives there which makes it an ideal place for him to play. Arizona is not a contender but many people will talk about them as if they are one.
With the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants still well ahead of them, they really don't stand a chance in the National League. Even the Colorado Rockies have a case to be the better team in 2023.
Other MLB News:
Tyler Danish signed a minors deal with an invite to spring training with the New York Yankees which is a good deal for him as he tries to stick around in the league.
According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to release Trevor Bauer. He should not be welcomed back by any team right now but we will see what happens with that.
As we approach 2023, spring training will be here before you know it. There are still teams looking to fill some holes and that is going to continue to happen as we move along here.