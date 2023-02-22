White Sox News: Bryan Shaw is coming to spring training
Earlier this morning, there were many reports that veteran reliever Bryan Shaw is at Camelback Ranch on a minor league deal and participating in Spring Training with the Chicago White Sox as a non-roster player. Shaw will need to earn his spot to make the 40-man roster for the upcoming season.
Although Bryan Shaw struggled to find his groove all throughout last season, his twelve-year run in the MLB has had some positive moments as well. Shaw is a workhorse, and he has shown that many times against the White Sox during his time on the Cleveland Guardians.
In his twelve years as a big leaguer, Shaw has thrown 714.2 innings (64 innings per season), has an ERA of 3.92, and has struck out a lifetime total of 692 batters.
If Shaw has a successful Spring Training process, White Sox fans should be expecting him to be an innings-eater for the bullpen in 2023. Shaw's main focus in every performance is to collect as many innings pitched as possible while doing it effectively.
Bryan Shaw is coming to White Sox spring training as an non-roster invitee.
Shaw has been effective at the Major League level for the majority of his career and the White Sox have taken the opportunity for him to supply that for their bullpen this year.
The Cleveland Guardians let him walk, but there remains potential for Shaw to still have some juice in his arm and the White Sox made the right decision to give him a chance.
Shaw has to prove his worth for a roster spot and if he's successful, it will be another man to fill in for Liam Hendriks's absence to start the season.
Bryan Shaw seems to be intrigued by the invite when he was asked by the press earlier this morning. It seemed like a simple process for him to join the roster. Hopefully, it pans out for both him and the Chicago White Sox.
The Sox need people in the bullpen to step up and Shaw is a veteran piece who now has the ability to accomplish that task.