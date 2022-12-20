White Sox News: Cairo gets a job, free agents available, and more
The Chicago White Sox have been making some moves this off-season. They haven't done anything that makes you think that they are fully back but they have made a few moves that could end up being really good if the players brought in live up to thier potential.
Andrew Benintendi broke Yasmani Grandal's record for the biggest contract in Chicago White Sox history as he is coming to be the new left fielder at five years and 75 million. He joins Luis Robert in the outfield with the right field spot still up in the air.
Mike Clevinger joins the rotation with guys like Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito, and Lance Lynn. This could be a good starting rotation but it could also be subpar. It would be nice to see them add a lefty.
Now, the White Sox are going to be looking at the remaining free agents and seeing if any of them are worthy of a chance with the club in 2023. That is amongst some other news going on in White Sox land.
There is plenty of fresh news in the world of the Chicago White Sox.
Miguel Cairo has a new job
Miguel Cairo did a good job with the White Sox when he replaced Tony La Russa in 2022 but it was too little too late. If they would have made the change at the All-Star break, they might have actually won the division.
He now has his next job as the White Sox chose to not bring him back. He is going to be the minor-league infield coordinator for the New York Mets. It is a step down for him but it is a job for him in professional baseball which is never a bad thing.
There are plenty of free agents to look at still
The Chicago White Sox needs to think about adding another free agent or two. That would really help them improve on their completely disappointing 2022 season.
Guys like Tucker Barnhart, Jean Segura, and Adam Duvall are amongst the leftover free agents for them to consider. All of those guys bring different tools to the table that can help the White Sox clean some things up. We will have to wait and see if they are able to make a move like that.
Around Major League Baseball:
There are still a lot of things going on around Major League Baseball. Michael Conforto and Trey Mancini are amongst the players also looking for deals with new teams. Conforto once seemed like an excellent fit for the White Sox but neither of them appears to be Southsiders soon.
JD Martinez went to the Los Angeles Dodgers to join Mookie Betts as former Red Sox champions t move west. Mychal Givens is headed to the Baltimore Orioles while Michel Brantley is headed back to the Houston Astros.
Seth Lugo went to the San Diego Padres and Jordan Luplow to the Atlanta Braves. To say that the weeks leading up to the holidays were crazy would be an understatement.