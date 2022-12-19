White Sox News: Miguel Cairo has his next MLB job
The Chicago White Sox were a massive failure in 2022. Tony La Russa did a terrible job with the team as the manager for most of the year. He kept making bad decisions after bad decisions and that cost them a whole season in what they promised was their contention window.
They should have fired Tony to change things up early in the summer but they rolled with him for far too long. It wasn't until late in the season when La Russa left for medical reasons that the team made a change. Bench coach Miguel Cairo took over from there.
Of course, as expected, the team played much better from that point forward. They ended up losing a series to the Cleveland Guardians late in the year which cost them the division and a playoff berth but they got themselves back in the race under him.
When the season was over, we learned that neither La Russa nor Cairo would return. That was probably a good idea as they needed to make a big change to get things back on track for 2023. They hired Pedro Grifol to be the new manager going forward and they revamped his whole staff.
Miguel Cairo isn't going to be a manager in 2023 but he does have a job.
It remains to be seen whether or not the White Sox will be an improved team. They needed to make some player changes as well and we have seen that a lot so far this off-season. Regardless of what happens though, Cairo can say he did a great job.
Now, it is going to be interesting to see how the rest of Cairo's career goes. He is sure to get a managerial job again someday or maybe even a bench coach position but that time isn't going to come this off-season.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post and MLB Network reported that Cairo was hired by the New York Mets to be their minor-league infield coordinator. That is certainly a step down from what he was doing with the White Sox in 2022 but it could be a really good job for him.
Cairo played for the Mets in his Major League career so he is familiar with them. It might be a perfect match that works for him and he deserves this opportunity. Hopefully, his experiences from this past season do wonders for him and his future.