White Sox News: Carlos Correa is officially back in the division
The Chicago White Sox were pretty close to not having Carlos Correa back in the division. He signed with the San Francisco Giants back in early December but we all know about how they backed out because of a bad physical.
Then, in the extremely early hours of the morning, he signed with the New York Mets who went on a spending spree this off-season. Lo and behold, the bad physical was a problem for them as well so things came to a screeching halt.
Now, the Mets won't be the team for him and he is coming back to the American League Central Division. He will be a member of the Minnesota Twins once again as he signed a six-year deal worth 200 million dollars.
The deal can reach 270 million dollars with vesting options for four additional years if things go well for everyone through the first six. This is a pretty intense contract but once again, it is pending a physical. It will be interesting to see if the third time is the charm.
Carlos Correa is going to come back to the Minnesota Twins in 2023.
It is definitely going to end up working out of Minnesota though because they have to be willing to take the risk. There is no way that they don't already know what the issue was for the Giants and Mets. It will be interesting to see how that part of it plays out.
Correa was slated to play third with the Mets because they have Francisco Lindor at his natural position of shortstop and second base is taken by Jeff McNeil. Now, back with the Twins, Correa should be the starting shortstop once again.
The Twins are good. They have other studs in the starting lineup that make them so hard to face. The White Sox finished ahead of them last year but that is not a guarantee. Both teams have a lot to figure out in order to be good again but adding Correa will certainly help them out.
Correa was hard for the White Sox to play against when he was a member of the Houston Astros but now he is likely to be in the division for the rest of his prime. Hopefully, this doesn't hurt the White Sox too badly. The Guardians are still the favorite but this will make an impact.