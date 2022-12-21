White Sox News: Carlos Correa leaves the AL Central for a different team than we thought
The Chicago White Sox played in the same division as Carlos Correa for one season and it was miserable. He was one of the best players on any team that the White Sox had to play against from this division which is a major compliment to him because there are some great ones.
His Twins didn't have the best season of all time though as a unit so it became pretty clear that he was going to opt out.
After missing on Aaron Judge, the San Francisco Giants had a deal with Correa. He was going to be introduced in a presser on Tuesday morning but it was delayed because of problems with a physical. Well, clearly the issue was too much for San Francisco to handle.
Very late at night, close to 2 AM in Chicago, Jon Heyman of the New York Post kept us all from going to bed by tweeting the craziest news of the entire off-season. Carlos Correa is now going to the New York Mets for 12 years at 315 million dollars. It is a massive deal and a massive team swap.
The White Sox will see Carlos Correa in another division this year.
First, the Giants thought they had Aaron Judge before he went back to the New York Yankees and now they thought they had Correa before he went to the New York Mets. That has got to hurt.
It is good for the White Sox either way because he is leaving the AL Central but it is a shocking piece of news for any sports fan, not just baseball. The man failed a physical with one team and was signed by another late at night not even 20 hours later.
Now, the White Sox also won't have to face Correa when the San Francisco Giants head to the south side for the White Sox's home opener. He has been very good against him in his career so this is nice news in that regard as well.
This is one of those news pieces that, because of its timing, will always be remembered. Carlos Correa is going to the New York Mets according to this report by Jon Heyman. He has been wrong (as he was with Judge) but this one feels right.
With the Mets, he will join other stars like Francisco Lindor, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Peter Alonso amongst others. The Mets changed owners and started spending lots of money. It would be awesome to see a certain team on the south side of Chicago get similar luck with their next owner.