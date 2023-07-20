White Sox News: Chicago avoids being swept by a lousy team
The Chicago White Sox almost made an incredible comeback in game one of their series against the New York Mets but they fell one run short.
A night later, Wednesday, they didn't really have a competitive game against them at all and just lost it. That meant that the series was lost and they needed to avoid being swept on Thursday.
After winning a series over the Atlanta Braves, the best team in the league, out of the All-Star break, the White Sox don't love losing to this Mets team.
Let's face it. The Mets are lousy. They are right there with the White Sox for being the most disappointing team in the league. With all the money they spend on their roster, they should be much better.
The Chicago White Sox needed to avoid a sweep by the New York Mets.
Michael Kopech started Thursday's game on the mound for the White Sox as they try to avoid that aforementioned sweep. Since coming back from an injury, Kopech has been mostly terrible so he needed a bounce-back game on a personal level as well.
He was very good. He went 5.2 innings with one run against on two hits. His only issue is that he walked four batters and only struck out five but none of that came back to bite him.
His biggest blemish was just a solo shot hit by former White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez. In typical White Sox fashion, that was the first home run of the season for Narvaez.
On the mound for the Mets was also an old Chicago White Sox friend. Jose Quintana made his season debut. It was also his debut with the New York Mets after signing with them during the off-season.
He was decent in his first Mets start as he went 5.0 innings where he only gave up two runs on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts.
The Mets like when their starters go longer than 5 innings but coming back from an injury this late is never easy. He gave his team a chance to win.
It wasn't until Drew Smith came in to pitch for the Mets when the White Sox took over. They scored four runs on him as Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez amongst others had some big hits in that sixth inning. Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, Zach Remillard, and Elvis Andrus also had good offensive days.
The White Sox bullpen mostly shut the Mets down after Kopech left and they won the game by a final score of 6-2. It isn't fun to lose a series but you can't get swept by a team like that. Onward and upward.
The White Sox are ending their road trip post-All-Star break with a visit to the north. They will see the Minnesota Twins for a weekend series against their big rival. Hopefully, this win over the Mets carries some momentum.