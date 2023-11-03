White Sox News: Chicago is declining Liam Hendriks's team option
The Chicago White Sox are a team looking for change. They were one of the worst teams in the league last year. They don't have a bright future so they have to start figuring that out as soon as they can.
One of the good things that went on with this team in 2023 was the return of Liam Hendriks. He came back after defeating cancer to the delight of humanity. Everyone is better with Liam Hendriks in their life.
On Thursday, it came out that Hendriks was being rewarded with the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award. Of course, for obvious reasons, he deserves this recognition. He is one of the best closers of the last decade and he is an even better human.
Everyone loves Liam Hendriks. He is an incredible person and he does a lot for every community that he makes a stop in. Chicago was no different. There might not be a fanbase that he connected with more than the one in Chicago. That makes Friday's news even worse.
The Chicago White Sox are not picking up Liam Hendriks' option in 2024.
The Sox are not picking up the $15 million team option for Hendriks. They are still going to have to pay him the $15 million but it can be more spread out now that he is being let go. This is not great news at all.
Hendriks did miss the end of the regular season not long after coming back from cancer because of a baseball-related injury. This injury will likely cost him a large portion of the 2024 season as well. That probably goes into the decision to decline the option right now.
Hendriks was an outstanding person to have in the White Sox organization while they did. He had some amazing moments both on and off the mound. He is the type of player that fans will remember forever.
There is still a chance that the White Sox decide to sign him when the time is right but they aren't a good team so it isn't likely right now. He may want to go to a contender at this stage of the game. If that is the case, he will surely be missed. We can only hope that good things happen for him going forward and thank him for his time.