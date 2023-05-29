White Sox News: Chicago dropped the series finale on Sunday
Before coming into the series with Detroit, the White Sox had a chance to revenge themselves into the top part of the AL Central standings.
Unfortunately, they ended up losing three out of the four games, giving them a 22-33 record on the season.
While the White Sox are still only six games out from first place, it's unfortunate knowing that number could have been lower if they got the job done.
The White Sox weren't able to get the big series win this weekend.
Sunday afternoon's affair was an interesting one, to say the least. The action started in the top of the third when Romy Gonzalez hit a solo shot to left field to give the White Sox the 1-0 advantage. It was Gonzalez's first home run of the 2023 season.
Unfortunately, Dylan Cease didn't bring his ace-like stuff to the table for the White Sox and the Tigers were quick to answer.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the inning, Cease threw a high and in fastball that didn't touch the ground until it hit the bleachers, as Akil Baddoo's grand slam made it a 4-1 baseball game.
Dylan Cease only went for four innings while throwing 102 pitches and also walking four. His off-speed command was horrendous and the third-inning nightmare resulted in an underwhelming performance for him.
The White Sox would eventually answer in the top of the seventh, as a healthy and returned Eloy Jimenez drove in two runs on a double. Luis Robert Jr. drove in another on a fielders choice, followed by an Andrew Vaughn sacrifice fly, making it a 5-4 White Sox lead.
The White Sox had it under control until, once again, the bullpen plummeted when they needed them most. The White Sox have seen improvements throughout the season regarding the bullpen but the performance they displayed in Detroit is what primarily lost them the series.
Joe Kelly had a chance to redeem himself after losing the lead late the previous day, but with a Riley Greene triple (which was misplayed by Robert Jr.), and a fielders choice from Javier Baez, the Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the ninth and then rapidly scored again in extras after the White Sox got nothing in the top of the tenth.
The Tigers only needed two batters to score a run in the tenth, while the White Sox didn't even see a strike in the top frame and still managed to strike out with every at-bat in the inning.
The White Sox are right back to where they were before the previous task of American League Central teams on their horizon and now that that's over, their upcoming schedule may blow them out of the water.
It's a day-by-day process when it comes to the White Sox and if they don't make the adjustments needed, it could get out of hand quickly. Quite frankly, they are lucky they still even have a chance at a playoff bid.