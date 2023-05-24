White Sox News: Chicago evens up the series in Cleveland
The Chicago White Sox won a close game over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. They lost the first game of the series as their offense dried up on that night.
Well, with Dylan Cease on the mound in this one, they were able to pull out a very nice win over the Guardians who they must continue to beat.
Cease gave up two runs on five hits with two walks in 6.0 innings pitched. He only managed to get three strikeouts in this one but getting Guardians hitters out is all that is important.
Backing up Cease, Keynan Middleton, Joe Kelly, and Kendall Graveman locked it down. The bullpen is starting to really play well which is important.
The Chicago White Sox took care of business on Tuesday night.
The final score ended up being 4-2. Yasmani Grandal was the driver of two runs and one of them came via his solo shot home run. Romy Gonzalez was the creator of the other two runs.
Grandal along with Andrew Vaughn, Andrew Benintendi, and Adam Haseley were the scorers of the four runs. Luis Robert Jr. was the only White Sox player to have two hits but he left the game early with right hip tightness. The White Sox said that he is day-to-day.
Now, the series is tied at one apiece. The White Sox took two from them at Guaranteed Rate Field last week and now they have a chance to do it again at their place. Michael Kopech is going to be on the mound as he looks to repeat what he did last time out against the Kansas City Royals.
The Minnesota Twins lost on Tuesday so the White Sox are remarkably only 5.5 games out of first place in the American League Central Division. We aren't even in June yet so anything is possible in this crazy game. We can only hope that the wins continue to pile up.