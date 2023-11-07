White Sox News: Chicago hires a new hitting coach
The Chicago White Sox aren't the talk of the baseball town right now as the team on the other side made a brilliant manager hire. Some people thought the White Sox might do something smart like that but they aren't.
Instead, White Sox fans are stuck with Chris Getz and Pedro Grifol. However, they hired a new hitting coach once again.
At some point, you have to stop blaming the hitting coaching and start holding the hitters accountable but a new guy is in anyway.
They are hiring Marcus Thames to be the new guy. FanSided's Robert Murray was the first person to report the news of the new Chicago White Sox hire.
This certainly isn't bad news for the White Sox as a different voice is obviously welcomed. Thames also has no ties to the Kansas City Royals as a player or a coach so that is good news as well.
He played for the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Dodgers. He has coached with the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins, and Los Angeles Angels. His most recent gig was with the Angels as their hitting coach as well.
Obviously, Thames worked with some very good players as the hitting coach of the Angels. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are two of the greatest hitters ever. They don't need much help but Thames might have even learned a thing or two from them.
That is not the worst experience to be bringing over to the White Sox. He just might be able to help this team swing the bat a little bit more. White Sox fans aren't holding their breath but it might not be the worst thing of all time.
As long as changes are made from 2023, people should be happy. They can keep swinging until they get it right at this point. This is a very interesting hire and one that they hope works out for them. Thames is getting some talented people to work with so it will be fun to see how he gets them going once the season begins.