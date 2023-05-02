White Sox News: Chicago is calling up a familiar face from AAA
The Chicago White Sox are getting ready to start the May portion of their schedule on Tuesday night. April didn't go really well for them as they come out of it with a record of 8-21.
The good news is that they won their last game of the month with a dramatic comeback via the walk-off home run. Now, they are looking for better days ahead.
One way to do that is to keep the spark going. Well, they are going to do that in the form of Billy Hamilton. He has been a spark plug for this team in the past (2021 was amazing to watch) and now he is going to try and do it again.
Hamilton has been playing with the AAA Charlotte Knights to begin this year after spending spring training with the White Sox. This is a chance for him to get back into the Major Leagues and stay.
The Chicago White Sox are bringing in Billy Hamilton this week.
The cool thing is that Adam Haseley is not going to be the one going down in place of Hamilton. He has been off to a good start to his 2023 season so there is no reason to send him down.
It does, however, sound like Lenyn Sosa is going to go down to AAA to get some work done. He has not been good in his big league stint at all. He very much still has a long way to go before he is a Major League regular.
Tim Anderson is going to return to the White Sox as well which is an even bigger need than a guy like Hamilton. Both can provide good vibes but Anderson is an elite player that can thrive upon his return. He probably wishes his team did a little bit better without him but this is where we are.
The next series with these guys back in the lineup begins on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins. For obvious reasons, that is going to be a very interesting series between two teams trying to get on track.
Hopefully, adding Billy Hamilton to the group in addition to activating Tim Anderson can help this team become watchable in the month of May.