White Sox News: Chicago is calling up Lenyn Sosa from AAA
The White Sox are 11 games into the 2023 season and are already making a significant organizational move. On Monday night, reports came out stating that infielder Lenyn Sosa will be joining the major league roster in Minneapolis.
Sosa is a young talent with an expectancy of high potential. He saw minimal MLB playing time in 2022 due to the fact that he slashed .114/.139/.229 in 11 games played.
He didn't take full advantage of his opportunity in 2022 but now he will receive another chance to show what he can do at the MLB level in 2023.
Sosa has been a spark in the Charlotte Knights' offense this year. Hopefully, that immediately correlates at the MLB level.
Lenyn Sosa is coming up to the White Sox for the first time in 2023.
He carries a bat with loads of power and while that hasn't been evident during his playing time in the MLB, most people forget to remember that he's only 23 years old.
Sosa will continue to improve as a baseball player as long as the organization puts him in the right spot at the right time. White Sox fans need to trust the process and let him grow into a solidified baseball player on the south side of Chicago.
With the expected call-up of Lenyn Sosa, does that infer that Tim Anderson is going to the injured list? Unfortunately, there is a chance.
Earlier on Monday, Anderson took a nasty hit going for a ball thrown to him at third base. At first, he shook it off and continued to play but he was later taken out of the game.
Manager Pedro Grifol said he would be examined for possible damage but nothing has yet to come out about the all-star shortstop.
There's no discredit to Sosa but he has big shoes to fill if the team is preparing to go without their team leader for an extended period. Sosa isn't the type of baseball player Anderson is at the moment and it could result in a massive loss for the Chicago White Sox early on in the year.
The official report of Sosa's call-up should be sent out by the White Sox soon along with an injury update on Tim Anderson.