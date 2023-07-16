White Sox News: Chicago pulls off a stunning series win
The Chicago White Sox improved to 40-55 Sunday afternoon, giving the club a series win against the best team in baseball.
After a 9-0 loss for the Chicago White Sox Friday night, nobody thought the club had a chance to get out of Atlanta with a series win but they managed to do it. It was arguably the best series win of the entire 2023 season.
The White Sox won Sunday afternoon in blow-out fashion with a final score of 8-1. It was an impressive showing on the road and although there are still miles to go if the club wants to get back in their division race, it's still technically possible.
Dylan Cease got his fourth win of the 2023 season. He threw five innings, allowing one run on three hits. He also struck out six.
It was Cease's first win in quite some time and while it wasn't the most dominant performance, he escaped trouble when he needed to and gave the White Sox a chance to win a big series.
The Chicago White Sox came up with a huge series win on the road.
Dylan Cease's name hasn't been mentioned much regarding the trade deadline but if another organization has him on their radar, the White Sox will ask for a significantly high asking price. From the way it looks, Cease will be in a White Sox uniform after the deadline passes.
Reynaldo Lopez, Aaron Bummer, and Jesse Scholtens took care of business for the White Sox bullpen today. They combined for four innings pitched and allowed two hits while striking out six.
The White Sox do not play on Monday, so while it was a taxing weekend overall for the bullpen, they should be good to go before they start their three-game series with the New York Mets.
The offense was hot Saturday night and that continued in the rubber match Sunday.
Andrew Benintendi was 3-5. He crossed home three times and also drove in a run. Benintendi had seven hits in the series, improving his batting average to .290 on the season. Grifol's decision to lead him off every day has benefitted him tremendously.
Jake Burger hit his 21st home run of the season. It was the furthest home run by a White Sox player this season (461 feet). Burger is starting to find some rhythm again and hopefully, that continues for the rest of 2023.
The star of the day was once again Luis Robert Jr. He was 4-5 with a home run and three runs batted in. His OPS improved to an impressive .907.
Lucas Giolito is expected to take the hill Tuesday night as the White Sox will face a struggling New York Mets team.