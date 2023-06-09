White Sox News: Chicago splits doubleheader with New York but wins series
The Chicago White Sox won their first game of the series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. It was a great game for them and it extended their win streak to four games after sweeping the Detroit Tigers.
Their game was postponed on Wednesday due to bad air quality from the wildfires in Canada. They decided to try a doubleheader on Thursday and they deemed it safe to play.
The Yankees are without Aaron Judge right now who is on the injured list dealing with a right big toe issue. The reigning AL MVP is on track to potentially repeat that award so that was obviously huge for the White Sox.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the scoreboard went back and forth. Each team hit a handful of home runs but the White Sox ended up coming out on top. Getting the first game of the doubleheader means that they took the series over the Yankees which is huge for them.
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees split the doubleheader.
The second game was a 3-0 victory for the New York Yankees. It wasn't a great lineup by Pedro Grifol. He should be trying to win as many games as they can because of the situation that they put themselves in but getting the series win should be seen as a good thing at this point.
Although you do actually need to win as many games as possible right now, things need to be put into perspective. They have won five of their last six games and the Minnesota Twins have lost five in a row. The deficit in the division is now 3.5 games.
The White Sox have the best record in the AL Central since April 30th. The horrific start is still killing them as we approach the middle of June.
They will try to keep the good vibes going, however, as they start a weekend series with the Miami Marlins. The Marlins are having a good season though as they are 35-28 which is good enough for second place in the NL West (over teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets).
They are also in a wild card spot as we speak so you know the White Sox will have a challenge. They have proven that they can beat good teams so this is their chance to keep those vibes going. Dylan Cease will kick things off against Eury Perez.