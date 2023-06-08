White Sox won't see Yankees star Aaron Judge for the rest of the week
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees had their game on Wednesday postponed. The wildfires in Canada sent enough smoke into the United States' east coast to make the air quality unsafe.
The White Sox and Yankees are going to have a doubleheader on Thursday as a result of the postponement. Of course, that is dependent on the air improving in time for the first game.
If they do play, the Chicago White Sox will have a slight advantage. Aaron Judge was placed by the Yankees on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 6/4) with a right toe sprain.
In addition to that move, they transferred Ryan Weber to the 60-day injured list. In Judge’s place, outfielder Billy McKinney was signed to a Major League contract and was selected onto the roster.
The Chicago White Sox won't be facing Aaron Judge this week.
Judge did not play in the first game of the series on Tuesday night. The White Sox won the game by a final score of 3-2 but you never know how it was impacted by Judge’s absence.
This is obviously a huge blow to the New York Yankees roster. He is legitimately one of the five best players in the league. You can argue he is the best player at any given point.
He won his first career MVP in 2022 after setting an American League record for home runs in a single season (62). He also led the league with 131 RBIs and 133 runs scored.
His slash line of .311/.425/.686 for an OPS of 1.111 is one of the most impressive in Major League history. Everything led the league except batting average which is why he didn't win the triple crown.
Judge is statistically just as good this year as he was last year. He already has 19 home runs and a 2.3 WAR. People also forget that he is a really good outfielder so his value is unmatched by any player in the Yankees organization.
Not having the White Sox face that guy is a bit of luck this week. Hopefully, Judge is okay though because he is truly a treat for all to watch.