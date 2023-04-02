White Sox News: Chicago takes a big series split in Houston
The Chicago White Sox came into the series finale against the Houston Astros looking to salvage the set with a split. They played well in most of the three games but some bad luck caused them to lose two of their first three games.
Mike Clevinger made his White Sox debut in this one and actually did a very good job. He allowed three walks and three hits but he didn't give up any runs. He also had eight strikeouts as he pitched through 5.0 innings.
Luis Robert Jr. started the party on offense with a solo shot in the fifth inning. Eventually, thanks to some good hitting from Yoan Moncada and Andrew Vaughn, they took a 3-0 lead. The Astros got one back but more good hitting allowed them to enter the ninth inning leading 5-1.
Reynaldo Lopez is trying to win the closer job until Liam Hendriks comes back. Of course, getting those final three outs, save situation or not, is very difficult. He allowed two runs in the bottom of the ninth but hung on and the White Sox got the 6-3 victory.
The Chicago White Sox earned a big Sunday win vs the Houston Astros.
They paid a visit to the defending World Series champions and got a 2-2 series split. Things are always very hard in Major League Baseball and every opponent needs to be taken seriously but things get easier when you leave the Astros.
As mentioned before, the White Sox even had some good moments in the two losses and both of them could have easily been wins. Hopefully, they continue to play like this.
This was Pedro Grifol's first series as a Major League manager. He had some mistakes with the bullpen but they ultimately earned a great series split and he should be proud of it.
Now, they will come home to Guaranteed Rate Field for their home opener. That will come against the San Francisco Giants in a three-game series. Michael Kopech is going to get the nod as the fifth starter to go in this one.
It should be interesting to see how they play against this Giants team. They aren't as good as the Astros but they will still present a challenge. Hopefully, they can get a big series win at home and keep the good vibes going.