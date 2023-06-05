White Sox prospect Noah Schultz was excellent in his minor league debut
The Chicago White Sox's number four prospect in their organization made his minor league debut on Friday night.
19-year-old Noah Schultz was a first-round draft pick in 2022. He elected not to go the college route and instead went straight to the pros. Schultz is a local native, as he was born in Naperville and went to Oswego East High School.
Schultz is currently on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Single-A affiliate) and he got the opportunity to showcase his skills at the pro level officially.
He proved that he's the real deal. The Randy Johnson look-alike that has Chris Sale's potential written all over him was efficient in two innings of work.
The Chicago White Sox would love for Noah Schultz to work out well.
The 6'9 left-hander consistently sat at 95-97 with breaking stuff at 81-82. He has strikeout stuff on all of his pitches and should be expected to be a Major League starter for quite some time. Hopefully, for the sake of the White Sox, it's soon.
His arm slot makes it challenging for opposing hitters to read the ball out of his hand and his off-speed arsenal is hard to square up. It seemed as if you didn't have much time as a hitter to decide whether you would swing.
It's safe to say he is the real deal and while there's still no projection on when he will get the call to the big leagues, there's a reasonable chance it will happen much before the White Sox organization thought it would be.
There's no way of predicting what the starting rotation will be once Schultz wears a White Sox uniform but if he continues to throw how he has so far, he can be a crucial corner piece for a future White Sox roster.
If it weren't for a forearm strain, Schultz would have a lot more numbers to look at thus far into the 2023 season but nonetheless, it's great to see him back on the mound healthy. We can only hope that he remains healthy throughout his route to the major leagues.
Schultz will most likely pitch again in the near future as he slowly works back up to being a starting pitcher.