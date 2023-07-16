White Sox News: Chicago takes game two against Atlanta
The White Sox improved to 39-55 over the best team in all of baseball, the Atlanta Braves.
On Saturday night, the Chicago White Sox took care of business against the hottest team in all of baseball, the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves had an 11-game home win streak going into the game and although the White Sox have been horrid this year, it was a gutsy win for the club.
Lance Lynn, who has the chance of getting traded in the near future, took the hill for the White Sox. He went 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six.
His ERA is at 6.06 for the season. Lynn hasn't been himself this season but considering the lineup he had to face, he did his job resulting in him receiving his sixth win of the year.
The Chicago White Sox did what they needed to do on Saturday to win.
Santos, Middleton, and Graveman carried the weight bullpen-wise as they went 3.2 innings, giving up just one run while striking out five. All three guys could also be traded by the end of the deadline so it was an excellent sight to see as they continue to improve their trade value.
Offensively, the White Sox scored six runs on eleven hits as they had a three-run third and one run in the fifth, sixth, and seventh.
Andrew Benintendi was 3-5 with a double and three runs batted in. Benintendi has been doing his job at the leadoff position and the White Sox will need that to continue if they want any chance of contending in a miserable AL Central race.
Jake Burger also had a great night. He was 2-4 with a with a home run and a double. It was Burger's 20th home run of the 2023 season off a 100-mile-per-hour fastball from one of the league's best, Spencer Strider.
The White Sox and Braves kick off the rubber match Sunday afternoon at 12:35 central time.
Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.30 ERA) will match up with Kolby Allard (0-0, 4.22 ERA). Allard has only pitched 10.2 innings this season so hopefully, the White Sox can take advantage of that and do some damage.
The Atlanta Braves don't lose games back to back often so without a doubt, it's going to be a difficult task for the White Sox to bring home a series win on the road before departing for New York.