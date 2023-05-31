White Sox News: Chicago ties the series with Los Angeles
The Chicago White Sox lost to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. It was a close game but they were unable to battle back from a tough Michael Kopech first inning.
The loss wasn’t really under a microscope all that much, however, as Liam Hendriks made his return for the first time since his cancer was defeated. It was a great night despite the loss.
On Tuesday, however, it felt like baseball was on the mind again. The team came out looking to tie things up against this strong Angels offense.
Lucas Giolito was the starting pitcher for the White Sox and he had a pretty good night. Things didn’t start off well for him though as he gave up a solo shot to the first batter of the game.
The Chicago White Sox got what they needed on Tuesday night.
Giolito ended up going 5.0 innings pitched where he only gave up three runs on four hits. He allowed two walks and had five strikeouts. It isn't a marvelous performance by any means but he gave his team a chance to win.
He was backed up by another solid night by the bullpen. Reynaldo Lopez went two innings and didn't give up a run. Aaron Bummer (0.2) and Kendall Graveman (1.1) split the last two innings and hung on for the team as they ended up winning by a 7-3 final score.
As far as offense, it wasn't fun to go down 1-0 but it became even worse when they went down 3-1 later in the game. Thankfully, they had a very nice comeback.
Jake Burger and Luis Robert Jr. each had three hits. Eloy Jimenez had one and Andrew Vaughn had two. All of them came around to score one time.
Vaughn hit a double with the bases loaded which gave the White Sox the lead for good. He had the big hit of the night and he extended his team lead in RBIs.
Romy Gonzalez also had two hits with two runs scored and two RBIs. He gets some extra love from this game because he now has a home run in three straight games. It has been a tremendous stretch for him as he has earned the right to be the starting second baseman everyday (for now).
This was an outstanding win for the entire White Sox group and they should be excited. Now, they have a chance to turn around and win the series on Wednesday afternoon. Lance Lynn will be back on the mound trying to get it done. We will see.