White Sox News: Chris Getz won't commit to a rebuild or winning in 2024
Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams were pretty bad at their job for the better part of the last decade. As a result, the Chicago White Sox weren’t a good team for most of it. Even when things seemed promising, they messed it all up.
During the 2023 season, the White Sox were one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. It was a case of everything going wrong on top of just not being a good enough team. It was horrible to watch all year long.
During this time, things started to mount. Eventually, the team made the decision to fire both Rick and Kenny which was somewhat of a shocker.
A few weeks later, the Sox promoted Chris Getz into the role that was once split between Hahn and Williams. He is now fully in charge of baseball operations. This was a questionable hire in the minds of a lot of people but it is what they decided internally.
Chris Getz is running the Chicago White Sox as the President and GM.
Getz has already started to make his presence known within the organization. He has made some small roster moves but nothing crazy. The big thing he’s done so far is hiring people under him to help out.
As of right now, it is hard to see this team contending in 2024. They are about to be a 100-loss ball club in 2023 so there isn't really a high likelihood that they turn it around that much.
After getting home from their final road trip of the season, the White Sox have two series left. Ahead of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks getting started on Tuesday (they ended up getting blown out), Getz spoke to the media. The most interesting comment he made was his opinion of the future.
It is pretty clear that Getz doesn't want to commit to a rebuild but he also can't with a straight face say they are going to contend next year. He talks about taking a deep dive to figure out what is best for his team going forward once the off-season begins.
Hopefully, it doesn't take long for the President and GM to figure out what he wants to do with the team. It has been a while since something worked with sustained success so Getz has a lot of pressure on him to get it right. We'll see.