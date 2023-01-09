Wishing Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks good luck
On Sunday evening, Liam Hendriks revealed some tough news to the world. The Chicago White Sox all-star closer announced that he has Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and is going to start treatment for it. It is sad to hear that he has cancer but we are all behind him in this fight.
Sometimes it is easy to forget about the real things in life when the world gets in the way. When a baseball team has a tough season, it is easy to let that take over instead of seeing the true beauty of the game and those that enjoy/play it.
Few people embody all of the positive things that come with being a profesional athelete than Liam Hendriks. That guy loves living, playing baseball, and being the best version of himself. He also loves using his platform to help make the world a better place. The world needs more of him.
As he battles this cancer over the next couple of months, he has to know that he has the entire baseball community behind him. It certainly will be challenging for him and his family but he has everything needed to take care of it and beat this thing.
We wish Liam Hendriks nothing but luck as he goes through this battle.
Hendriks has been nothing short of sensational for the Chicago White Sox organization since coming to town. He has delivered on the field as he is one of the best closers in the entire league. He has also delivered off the field with the work he does to serve the community.
Again, he is a superstar on the mound and in terms of humanity. If the world had a "Good Person Hall of Fame", Hendriks would be first ballot.
When Hendriks is done with this battle, it will be amazing to see him do that fist pump that he has become known for as he rings the bell.
Chicago is a big place. It has two teams reside in it. Fans of both teams and the entire league around them are going to be in full support of this guy. It has already stared with the output of love he has received on social media. Hopefully, he is back on the mound soon with full health.