White Sox News: This Mets luxury tax fact is horrific to see
The New York Mets, Scott Boras, and Carlos Correa stunned the baseball world at 2 AM Chicago time very early on Wednesday morning when they announced the signing. Carlos Correa had a deal with the San Francisco Giants but it folded because of an issue with his pending physical.
Steve Cohen, the owner of the New York Mets, has become the most powerful owner in baseball as he just spends however much he can to improve their chances of winning a World Series. He might have literally changed baseball forever. Now, they get Correa in a stunning move.
The Chicago White Sox have had a decent off-season by their standards but it is nothing compared to what the Mets have done. Yeah, Andrew Benintendi is a good player and Clevinger has the potential to be great but nothing is being done like what is going on in New York.
In fact, there is a detail coming out of all of this that should make Chicago White Sox fans incredibly disappointed. That is the fact that the New York Mets are about to pay a luxury tax penalty of 111 million dollars which is larger than the White Sox's largest contract ever given out.
This fact about the luxury tax makes the Chicago White Sox look terrible.
This also is 111 million that will have to be paid in one year let alone split up over six or seven years. It is also a payment that won't hit home runs or make great defensive plays in the outfield. That is what happens when you have an owner that actually cares about winning.
Jerry Reinsdorf doesn't do the things that Steve Cohen does. Reinsdorf isn't as rich as Cohen but he is rich enough to help the White Sox be much more competitive. If he doesn't want to be doing that then he shouldn't be owning the team.
It is absolutely horrific to know that a serious about-winning team like the Mets cares so much more about winning to the point where they are willing to pay a penalty larger than every contract the White Sox has given out. Both teams have amazing fanbases in large cities as the second team too.
There is really no excuse for the White Sox to act the way that they do but they don't care. Hopefully, Rick Hahn, Kenny Williams, and Pedro Grifol can help the team overcome their owner that looks worse and worse every day.