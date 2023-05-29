White Sox News: Dylan Cease is not the ace of the staff right now
The Chicago White Sox really don’t have all that good of a team. People keep waiting for them to just pop off but that doesn’t seem like it is happening any time soon.
One of the reasons that they are struggling is the fact that Dylan Cease just hasn’t been all that good. He hasn’t been horrific but he is not even close to what he was in 2022.
It is a bit concerning at this point but nobody really knows how to fix it. He just needs to find a way to get his command back to where we know it can be.
Cease is still one of the players that give the White Sox the best chance to win but facts are facts. Michael Kopech has been much better lately and Lucas Giolito has all season long.
The Chicago White Sox need Dylan Cease back to his old form soon.
It isn’t to say that Cease won’t be their ace again one day but he is not that right now. If the playoffs started tomorrow and the Sox had to name someone as the game-one starter, it wouldn’t be Cease at this point in time.
You can’t be the Cy Young runner-up every single year. Every now and again, a pitcher is going to have a pretty tough stretch. It isn’t fun to watch but it is the nature of baseball.
On Sunday, Cease was out there continuing to just be very “mid”. He had 8 strikeouts so you know his stuff is confusing hitters but his command isn’t good enough yet.
Cease allowed four runs on four hits and four walks. His ERA is now up to 4.88 which is not good enough for him. That was a big reason that the team lost the game and ultimately the series.
The team put up a good fight at the end but it wasn’t enough. If only Cease pitched better they could have found a way to win. Detroit had a plan and then executed it against him.