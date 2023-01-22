White Sox News: Dylan Cease speaks, Luis Arraez traded, and more
Dylan Cease is one of the best pitchers in the American League right now. He came in second place for the American League Cy Young Award.
It took an incredible comeback season from Justin Verlander for him to not win the award which is a shame but both men were outstanding.
Cease is coming into 2023 hoping to keep doing what he did in 2022. If he can improve, he will win the Cy Young for sure but that shouldn't be the only goal.
The goal should be winning with the Chicago White Sox which is exactly what he is capable of doing with them if everyone else does their job the right way.
The Chicago White Sox are lucky to have Dylan Cease on their team.
Cease spoke to a few different media outlets this week and touched on a variety of topics. He confirmed that he is would love to stay in Chicago but he also wants to get a good fair deal. He says that nothing is in the works yet.
He also confirmed that he will not be going to the World Baseball Classic to play with Team USA. This isn't a surprising decision because he is someone who is just trying to duplicate what he did a year prior.
He also consistently makes all 32 of his regular season starts and doesn't need anything messing with that. It would be fun to see him play there but it is also good knowing that he is just committed to the White Sox.
Cease isn't usually a man of many words with the media but it was really nice to hear from the ace of the staff ahead of what promises to be a great year for him. Hopefully, he enjoys himself this year and the team around him lives up to what they need to be.
Luis Arraez was traded
One of the biggest thorns in the side of the White Sox over the last few years has been Luis Arraez. The Minnesota Twins' leadoff hitter and reigning batting champion has been one of the best hitters in the league for a few years now.
Shockingly, the Minnesota Twins traded this guy away to bolster up their starting rotation. Pablo Lopez is going back to the Twins in a deal with the Miami Marlins.
Now, the White Sox won't have to have Arraez in the division anymore which is outstanding news. They will see him from time to time in Miami but getting him out of Minnesota makes things so much better.
Other MLB News:
Due to the Luis Arraez trade, there is going to be some shifting in Miami when it comes to certain positions. Arraez is going to be the full-time second baseman. Jean Segura also signed there so he will play shortstop which leaves Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm is going to be sent to centerfield for now which is a very interesting move. It is going to be interesting to see how he plays there.
Major League Baseball is just a few weeks away from getting their players to spring training. We are certainly getting close and it is becoming more and more exciting.
Every day that passes is another day closer to baseball. Hopefully, the White Sox find a way to slightly improve just a little bit more.