White Sox News: Dylan Cease will try to save Chicago's 2023 season
Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease is set to take the mound on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. Rookie Grayson Rodriguez will pitch for Baltimore in what should be an entertaining rubber match at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The White Sox will attempt to win their first series of the 2023 season and Cease is the guy they want on the mound in order to accomplish that. Cease gives them the best expectancy to win baseball games every time he steps foot on the mound, end of story.
Cease is right where he left off in 2022 and quite possibly even better. In three starts, he is 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA, along with an astounding 24 batters retired via strikeout.
Cease, although it is early in the season, is in the running for the American League Cy Young Award which he came so close to winning last year.
Dylan Cease is going to be much needed for the White Sox all year long.
Not many do what Dylan Cease does for the White Sox in the MLB and it raises the question:
Can Dylan Cease save the White Sox's rigid start and win them their first series of the year?
The Chicago White Sox are 6-9 through their first 15 games of the season due to the fact that they can't execute from both sides of the plate in the same game.
If the pitching is on, the hitting isn't, and vice-versa. The White Sox needs to find a way to get everyone rolling at the same time and if there is anyone who can potentially start that momentum, it's Dylan Cease.
Baseball is a game of momentum and if the White Sox win the three-game series against Baltimore, who knows what kind of spark it can create for a ball club that desperately needs one?
Cease can potentially save the White Sox from treading water during the 2023 season and from there on, can finally give the club a boost of energy, whether they are healthy or not.
The Chicago White Sox needs to start executing both offensively and defensively on a daily basis, and Dylan Cease will be expected to dominate a very talented Baltimore group on Sunday afternoon.