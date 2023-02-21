White Sox News: Elvis Andrus expresses his love for the south side
The White Sox don't have to worry about who will be playing second base in 2023 any longer! They brought back the veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus on a one-year, three-million-dollar deal.
The two-time all-star was brought back to play second base and pair up with Tim Anderson in the middle infield.
Elvis Andrus is very happy to be back with the Chicago White Sox for the 2023 campaign. He has already reported to Glendale, Arizona, and was interviewed by the press today.
Andrus admitted to being anxious about the free agency situation, considering it was his first time going through the process, he had every right to be nervous about not being signed to a team until a day before everyone reports.
The Chicago White Sox made a smart move to bring Elvis Andrus back.
Andrus also shared with the press that he is ready to get back to baseball and shift all of his focus back to Chicago where he played his final 43 games of the year last year.
Elvis even went out of his way to say how much he unconditionally loves the roster and coaching staff they have on the south side and he can't wait to be back for a full year this time around rather than only for a short period of time.
The joy he had in the month and a half he played in Chicago gave the White Sox the edge against the other teams showing Andrus interest. The White Sox and Elvis Andrus believe he's in the right place and it should pan out to be an excellent addition for the 2023 Chicago White Sox.
Rich Hahn shared his excitement to the press earlier today about the recent signing of Elvis Andrus.
The return of Elvis Andrus gives the White Sox more depth at the second baseman spot, allows Romy Gonzalez to be a utility guy, and almost guarantees that Leury Garcia won't be seeing nearly as much time on the field this year as he did in 2022.
Although Romy and Elvis will be competing for the spot at second base, Andrus will most likely be the front-runner through spring training and for the entire 2023 season.
Elvis Andrus was impressive with his short stint as a White Sox last year.
In the 43 games played with the White Sox last season, Elvis slashed .271/.309/.464 for an OPS+ of 116 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs. Andrus was brought in last year to fill in for injured Tim Anderson and it lead to an opportunity to play on the White Sox for a full season.
Andrus provided a consistent everyday bat in the lineup when he was there. He finished last season with 17 home runs between the Oakland A's and Chicago White Sox.
While Andrus's power may not stay in 2023, White Sox fans can expect an average to above-average slashing line with superior defense at second base.
Andrus also never got caught stealing a base for the White Sox in 2022 as he was 11/11 on stolen base opportunities. He should be expected to contribute the same way on the base paths this year.
On top of everything Elvis contributes, he also provides great leadership and maturity for the clubhouse.
Andrus is going into his 15th Major League season and has been on some competitive baseball teams in the past with the Texas Rangers. Elvis is a competitor and one of his jobs will be to make sure his teammates are on the same page as him.
This is a winning baseball player and it was about time the White Sox made the move to bring him back. Andrus was a needed piece on this White Sox roster and it should show all throughout 2023.