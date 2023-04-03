White Sox News: Everything you need to know about the home opener
The Chicago White Sox opened the season on the road this year. They were down in Texas to take on the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. That is never an easy way to start the season.
This team wants to bounce back after 2022 which was one of the most mediocre and disappointing seasons in franchise history.
To do that, they are going to need improvement on every level. That includes the players, coaches, and management. Pedro Grifol looked like a rookie at times in the Opening Series but he is clearly much better than Tony La Russa already.
Getting a 2-2 series split on the road against the champs was a great way to begin this season. There is still a lot to work on but people should be most happy with the result of that series.
The Chicago White Sox are finally coming home to play some baseball.
Now, the White Sox are finally coming home to play at Guaranteed Rate Field. It is good to see them back in town ready to get their home schedule started.
For one, the game was supposed to start at 3:10 PM (CT) but it has been moved up an hour because of weather worries in the area. They will be taking on the San Francisco Giants in this home opening series.
Michael Kopech is going to get the start for the White Sox in this one. He is the only starter in the rotation who has yet to appear so this is his time to shine. He had some ups and downs in spring training but this is where he puts it all together.
In 2022, Kopech was elite at times but injured or inconsistent at other times. Now, he has another year of potential health in addition to development. That should help him continue growing into a very good starter on this team.
Every other starter on this team has at least given their team a chance to win so now it would be nice to see Kopech do the same thing. If he does, people will start to really feel comfortable with their rotations as a whole.
People like Pedro Grifol, Andrew Benintendi, and Oscar Colas amongst others are going to make their home debuts in this one which should be really fun. Hopefully, they give their new fans a reason to smile.
If you are going to the game, you will want to get there early enough for the pregame festivities and ceremonies. If you are checking it out on television, NBC Sports Chicago will be carrying the game. It would be very nice to see them get a win for everyone watching.