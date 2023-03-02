White Sox News: Game five of spring training, Jackie Bradley Jr. has a team, and more
The Chicago White Sox lost game five of their spring training schedule on Wednesday. This was a loss to the Cleveland Guardians by a final score of 9-6. It wasn't great on the scoreboard but that is irrelevant at this time of year.
We saw Colson Montgomery, Oscar Colas, and Bryan Ramos play which was really cool as these guys are expected to be good players in the future.
Andrew Benintendi, Elvis Andrus, and Billy Hamilton also made thier way into the game at different points as well. With Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada, and Eloy Jimenez amongst others seeing some time, it felt like a very fun game.
The pitchers didn't have the best time but there were mostly minor league players being used outside of Davis Martin who should be on the big-league roster to start the year.
Now, the White Sox are going to play the Colorado Rockies on Thursday with Lance Lynn going on the mound again. Andrew Vaugh, Elvis Andrus, and Gavin Sheets highlight the starting lineup but we'll wait and see who makes an impact.
The Chicago White Sox are a work in progress at this point of the spring.
Royals sign Jackie Bradley Jr.
The Kansas City Royals have signed Jackie Bradley Jr. to a minor league contract with the chance to make the team this year.
He, of course, is a former All-Star that has World Series-winning experience so it will be interesting to see which team he sticks with this year. The Royals could be it. If he does stay with Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox will certainly be seeing a lot of him.
Other MLB News
Seiya Suzuki is dropping out of the World Baseball Classic because of an oblique injury. The Chicago Cubs are hoping that he will be ready for Opening Day but that is not certain.
There are some other injuries around the league as well that makes things start to feel concerning. Why are so many players going down early?
The World Baseball Classic is going to happen here in a few weeks and that could be a reason why as more players are amping things up quicker this year. We can only hope that the Chicago White Sox players going stay healthy while they are there.