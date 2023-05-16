White Sox News: Garrett Crochet is finally back on the roster
The Chicago White Sox are a team that has had a lot of bad luck over the years. Injuries have played a big part of it. Garrett Crochet was one of the people that dealt with it the worst.
Ahead of the 2022 season, we learned that he would miss the entire season as he was undergoing Tommy John surgery. After his success in 2021, that was obviously something that wasn't fun to hear.
The White Sox went on to have a brutal season without him and the start of this season has been even worse.
On Tuesday, we learned that Crochet is finally ready to return to Major League Baseball. He has been in AAA Charlotte getting ready for this moment. His fastball velocity is where it needs to be and his stuff looks pretty good. Now, it is time for him to get back to the big leagues.
Garrett Crochet is finally coming back to the Chicago White Sox bullpen.
This move comes ahead of their series with the Cleveland Guardians. That is obviously a tough team for Crochet to face in his first Major League action in close to two years but he can handle it.
Being in the bullpen, you can't pinpoint exactly when he is going to pitch for the first time but it will certainly come in this series. As a lefty, it might be sooner than later because we know that Pedro Grifol loves working the matchups.
In Garrett Crochet's spot on the roster, Nick Padilla is going back to AAA Charlotte. They are getting a right-handed pitcher out of there in favor of the extra lefty.
The bullpen has not been great for the White Sox for a lot of the year. Many of the guys there have not done what is needed in order to succeed as a unit. The starters also haven't made it all that easy on them.
Now, we just will await Liam Hendriks' return. That will be more emotional for obvious reasons but it will also complete the bullpen (we think). The season has been a disaster so for so it can only go up from here. The return of Crochet is a good start.