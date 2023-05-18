White Sox News: Garrett Crochet pitches, Sox can't sweep, and more
The Chicago White Sox had a chance to sweep the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. They had an offensive explosion in each of the first two games so the chance to take all three games was there for them.
They had Dylan Cease on the mound so they were hoping that he'd have the good stuff and he did. Unfortunately, the offense wasn't good in this game although they had their chances. As a result, they lost the game by a final score of 3-1.
It would have been nice to sweep the Guardians with the way things have gone this year but winning a series is very important and they did just that.
Now, the home stand will continue as the Kansas City Royals will be there starting on Friday night. If the White Sox can just figure out a way to win this series against one of the few teams worse than them, good things could happen.
The Chicago White Sox won their series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Garrett Crochet's Return
One of the good parts of Thursday's loss came when Garrett Crochet came into the game. After over a year of being away recovering from Tommy John surgery, he is finally back.
His velocity was in the upper 90s and his stuff looked really good. He shut down the Guardians in that 9th inning 1-2-3. It is unfortunate that this came in a loss but we know Crochet will be a big part of things moving forward.
The White Sox are going to ease him into bigger roles as he gets back into game action at the Major League level. This was a great start.
Other MLB News
There are only six games on Thursday's slate and four of them were done before 4PM CT. In addition to the White Sox loss to the Guardians, the Miami Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals, the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles, and the New York Mets edged out the Tampa Bay Rays.
The most interesting story to come from this slate is the fact that Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout both homered in the same game. It is always cool when these two do things like that.
As mentioned before, the White Sox will be back in action on Friday night against the Kansas City Royals with Michael Kopech on the mound.