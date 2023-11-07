White Sox News: Grady Sizemore is joining the organization
The Chicago White Sox are making all sorts of moves. Players are sticking around, players are leaving, and players are on the block as well. However, there are also different changes being made to the organization as well.
There are going to be some coaching changes as well. There have already been some coaches fired but Pedro Grifol is sticking around as the manager. He is getting some new faces on his staff though which is possibly going to make the team better.
On Tuesday, we learned that they have hired a new hitting coach in Marcus Thames. He is expecting to help the offense take a step forward after they were terrible at hitting in 2023.
We also are learning that Grady Sizemore is joining the Chicago White Sox staff. Fans know him well as he spent a lot of years in Cleveland as a division rival. He also had short stints with the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and Tampa Bay Rays.
Grady Sizemore was a great MLB player who often dealt with injuries. The prime of his career was spent with Cleveland and he was outstanding with them for a long time. When he was healthy, there is no doubt that he was an above-average player.
Sizemore was a 3x All-Star, 2x Gold Glove winner, and a Silver Slugger Award winner. There is no doubt that he was good in all aspects of the game.
He is going to be in charge of defense for the outfielders and baserunning. Based on how he played in his career, he should be good at helping the team in both of those areas. He loved winning Gold Gloves and stealing bases so this is a great job for him.
At a minimum, he is going to be a major upgrade over Daryl Boston who had that job for a long time. This is Sizemore's chance to make an impression as a coach in Major League Baseball. The White Sox made a good hire here, at least we think as of right now. Hopefully, this one works out well for them.