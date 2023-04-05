White Sox News: It didn't take long for Eloy Jimenez to hit the IL
The Chicago White Sox have had a healthier start to 2023 than we are used to over the last handful of years. We know what this team is capable of with all of their big guns in the lineup at the same time. They were able to overcome it in 2021 but not in 2022.
Well, it didn't take long to have a good player hit the Injured List. It is the one player that we hoped wouldn't hit the IL this year either and that is Eloy Jimenez. The White Sox, prior to Wednesday's home game vs the San Francisco Giants, have put him on the 10-day IL.
The stint is retroactive to April 4th (Tuesday) so we will see when he is good enough to come back. After a dominating performance at the World Baseball Classic, he wasn't as strong in the White Sox lineup to start the year. He wasn't horrid but he left a lot to be desired.
The injury is a low-grade left hamstring strain. Obviously, there are worse things to have happen in terms of injury but this isn't great for Eloy as he tries to get his body through an entire season. He still could (if he returns from this with no problems).
In his place, the White Sox decided to call up Jake Burger from AAA Charlotte. Aside from losing Eloy, it will be really cool to see Burger back in a White Sox uniform whenever he gets some action in a game. He has had some really nice plate appearances over the years.
The White Sox are a tad bit deeper right now than they were at any point in 2022 because of some signings and fewer injuries but it will still hurt not to have Eloy Jimenez who has one of the best bats in the organization.
At this point, though, it is hard to consider him reliable at all. Anything he contributes this year is just a little bit extra in the minds of everyone because he has been so injury prone. When he gets back, he will be missed but for now, they just have to keep working.