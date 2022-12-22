White Sox News: James McCann is no longer a trade option
For the past week or so, James McCann was a big topic of conversation amongst Chicago White Sox fans. He was the fourth catcher on the New York Mets roster once they signed Omar Narvaez to a contract. McCann was clearly going to end up being the odd man out for them.
Sure enough, he was. On Thursday night, McCann was sent away to the Baltimore Orioles. McCann along with cash considerations is going to Baltimore in exchange for a player to be named later. Basically, the Mets gave the Orioles money to take McCann off their hands.
Yes, a player will go back to New York sometime in the future but it will be a minor league player that doesn't figure (unless New York gets really lucky) to be an impact guy. This is a smart move for both teams in a few different ways.
For Baltimore, McCann can't hurt them as he will back up Adley Rutschman who is one of the best young catchers in the game. He will certainly be able to provide a great veteran presence that will truly help the kid. That should be a fun duo to watch as the Orioles continue to improve as a team.
James McCann was traded from the Mets to the Orioles on Wednesday.
McCann wasn't good for the Mets with his bat but a fresh start again might really help him. With that said, this is also a really good move for the Mets because they don't need that type of player on their roster anymore. There are plenty of good leaders and catchers that can help them win more.
As for the White Sox, avoiding this reunion with McCann is really nice for them. He wasn't good once he left the team and there is no reason to think that he would get back to that level just by putting on the uniform again. Yasmani Grandal will be just fine as he tries to bounce back.
McCann is a great dude and a solid defensive catcher but he isn't someone that the White Sox need anymore. Luckily, he is now off the table as the Orioles will try their hand with him.