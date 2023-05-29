White Sox News: Jimmy Lambert hits IL to make room for Liam Hendriks
On Sunday night, the Chicago White Sox announced that Liam Hendriks was going to be activated ahead of their series vs the Los Angeles Angels.
Of course, that is great news following the off-season that Hendriks has had. Of course, he was diagnosed with cancer, defeated it, and got himself ready in an inspirational fashion. Now, he is back getting ready to do what he loves.
Of course, the roster transaction wasn't made until Monday officially even though we knew they were going to do it.
You had to wonder how the White Sox were going to do that in terms of their entire roster management. Now we know.
The Chicago White Sox made some roster moves on Monday afternoon.
We thought that someone would be demoted to AAA Charlotte to make room for him. There were a few candidates. Well, that wasn't the case for this team.
Chicago placed Jimmy Lambert on the 15-day Injured List because of right ankle inflammation. That is retroactive to May 28th. That isn't ideal as it would be nice to have both Lambert and Hendriks but that won't be the case for a couple of weeks.
This is a tough break for Lambert as he has been good for the White Sox for most of the season. It hasn't been perfect but the bullpen has been better lately and he has been a part of it.
In his place, however, the White Sox activated Hendriks who finished last season as a top-three closer in the game. There had been many years where he was the very best in the league. He can get to that in any given year.
We will see how he does in his return to the Major League level. We will also see how they handle things once Lambert is ready to return to the game. Hopefully, he comes back and pitches well.