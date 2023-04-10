White Sox News: Joe Kelly unexpectedly hits the Injured List
The Chicago White Sox are currently playing against the Minnesota Twins. It is a very important series for them as it is their first against a division rival this season.
With the new schedule that MLB has this year where every team plays every team, these games within the division become even more important.
Ahead of the game, however, the Chicago White Sox announced some tough news to hear. Joe Kelly is hitting the 15-Day Injured List because of a right groin strain.
In a move to supplement the loss of Kelly, they purchased the contract of Kenyan Middleton from AAA Charlotte and outrighted Jonathan Stiever to Charlotte.
The Chicago White Sox put Joe Kelly on the Injured List on Monday.
Obviously, this is tough news because Kelly had been off to a decent start this year after having an atrocious 2022 season, his first with the White Sox.
Kelly was injured to start last season and that set him off on the wrong note. He wasn't ever really able to gain his form but he was starting to look good this year.
Joe Kelly has plenty of experience in this league so it is fair to believe that he will find a way to come back and have a strong season.
The hope is that the rest of the bullpen can rise above. They are now down Kelly in addition to Liam Hendriks and Garrett Crochet in addition to the fact that they sent Jose Ruiz away.
When Kelly comes back in 15 days (around there), we can only hope that he is healthy and ready to pitch well again. He is paid to be a big part of what they are doing there in the bullpen.
Injuries have been a big story for this White Sox team over the past few years and we would like to see them come down this year. Hopefully, with Eloy Jimenez and Joe Kelly on the IL already, they get back soon with nobody replacing them.