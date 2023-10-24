White Sox News: Jose Abreu gets the Astros on the board in game seven
The Chicago White Sox had a lot of good years with Jose Abreu. He became one of the most fierce hitters in the American League during his time with Chicago. That led to him becoming one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise.
For whatever reason, Abreu and the White Sox weren't able to work something out during the off-season so he left in free agency. He joined the Houston Astros as a free agent. Going to the defending World Series champions is never a bad idea.
Abreu really started to experience some winning upon his arrival in Houston. He didn't do much winning with the White Sox so he had to be enjoying it. There is nothing like winning and going to the playoffs which the Astros do every year.
For the seventh straight year, the Astros made it to the ALCS. Jose Abreu was a big part of it this time around as he continues to come up big for his team. Now, he is in Game Seven with the Houston Astros as they want to go to the World Series instead of the Texas Rangers.
Jose Abreu and the Houston Astros are in a battle with the Texas Rangers.
The road team has won all six games in this series which makes you wonder if these Astros are at a disadvantage because they are hosting the Rangers. Well, that may be as the first inning goes to the Rangers. They took a 3-0 lead in the first and put the Astros on their heels.
In the bottom of the first, however, the Astros started to get it going. Eventually, Abreu had an RBI single to bring his team back within two. He has been an RBI machine this season and it has continued into game seven.
Now, the Astros are only down 3-1 which has the game in reach as it enters the second inning. It is fun seeing Abreu make this type of impact. Hopefully, he continues.