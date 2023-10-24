White Sox News: Jose Abreu won't be going to the World Series
Jose Abreu is one of the most important players in the history of the Chicago White Sox. He will go down as one of the best hitters and most productive that they’ve ever had. It was a true joy to watch for a long time. He deserves all of the praise that he gets for how great he was.
Now, he has moved on to the Houston Astros. It has been a treat to watch him on a regular basis this season. A lot of people hate the Houston Astros but none of that matters when it comes to loving Jose Abreu. He is easy to root for no matter what squad he is on.
Abreu didn’t really have that good of a regular season. He was still an RBI machine but the rest of his game offensively just wasn’t there like we are used to seeing from him. However, he has been incredible in the playoffs.
Abreu didn’t make the playoffs with the Chicago White Sox very often. However, expectations change when you join the squad that is the defending World Series champions. In his first year with them, Abreu’s new team won the division and made it all the way to the ALCS.
The Texas Rangers are going to the World Series for the first time since 2011.
This was the seventh straight year that the Astros made it to the ALCS. Unfortunately for Abreu, Houston is not going to repeat as World Series champion. They were eliminated by losing game seven. It was a pretty decisive win at the hands of the Texas Rangers.
Texas got off to a great start as they took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Abreu himself knocked in the first run of the game for the Astros and it looked like they’d remain in the game but that was far from the case. It was a tough way for them to go out but hats have to go off to the Texas Rangers.
Now, the Rangers will represent the American League in the World Series. They will face off against the National League champions. We will know who that is between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks tomorrow night after they play a game seven of their own.
Former White Sox players are going to be playing in the World Series. They didn’t have the success with the team that Jose Abreu did but it will be fun to see what Marcus Semien and Dane Dunning can do on the fall classic.
It would have been nice to see Abreu play in the World Series but the Texas Rangers deserve it more. They fought and fought no matter what happened to them this year. Congrats to them!