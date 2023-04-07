White Sox News: Jose Ruiz has been DFA'd by Chicago
The Chicago White Sox haven't acted like a serious franchise much over the years but it seems like they might start. Don't hold your breath but they have to start somewhere. On Friday, they made a move that has needed to be made for a while now.
Jose Ruiz had a terrible start to the season for the White Sox out of the bullpen. It is really disappointing because of the fact that he was so good in the World Baseball Classic but it wasn't able to translate over to the MLB this year.
He has had moments of brilliance in a White Sox uniform throughout his career but it just wasn't working this year. That is why the White Sox designated him for assignment on Friday morning. The Jose Ruiz experiment in 2023 is over.
Following the move to let Ruiz go, the White Sox purchased the contract of right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtens from AAA Charlotte. We don't know if he'll be much better but at least there is more hope surrounding someone like that.
With the way that Ruiz was pitching, it is fair to say that not a single team competing for the playoffs this year would put up with something like that. After letting Leury Garcia go earlier in the year, this move speaks volumes about the direction of the team.
When the White Sox get Garrett Crochet and Liam Hendriks back, the entire bullpen will see a shift in the right direction.
For Crochet, he is a big lefty that uses high velocity and nasty breaking stuff to get outs. He is a starter by trade so it will be interesting to see what the White Sox do with him coming back from Tommy John surgery.
Liam Hendriks is a closer but he is the right handed pitcher that should truly replace Ruiz on the roster. The righties trying to replace Hendriks late in games can then slide down to where Ruiz was in the order. You already know what it is that makes Hendriks so great.
It isn't fun seeing people go based on performance but it is a move that the White Sox needed to make.