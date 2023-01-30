White Sox News: Josh Harrison is headed to a great new baseball home
The Chicago White Sox need some help at the second base position and have for a long time. They tried using Josh Harrison in 2022 after signing him to a contract last off-season. He was okay but he isn’t what they need at the position so they decided to move on.
Late in the off-season, it was starting to become obvious that they should just consider bringing him back because they didn’t have any other options. He was good enough to fill the gap for another year.
Unfortunately, that won’t be the case because he has signed a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. He is getting a one-year deal worth two million dollars. He should fit in well with that group.
Harrison has had a couple of stops since but he spent the first eight years of his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now, he has the chance to return to Pennsylvania but this time he will be in the city of brotherly love.
Josh Harrison has himself a new home headed into the 2023 season.
This is an outstanding opportunity for the veteran second baseman. The Phillies are coming off a great year that saw them become the National League champions. Obviously, they are hoping for another amazing year again this year which puts Harrison in a great spot.
Harrison will join a team that has superstars like Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto, and Trea Turner amongst others. With Jean Segura leaving the team, he should get an opportunity to play a fair amount which is great for him. Again, expect them to be one of the best teams in the National League again.
As for the White Sox, he was never coming back but it is a shame at this point. They are looking like a team that is going to run Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa to play second base which is not the most ideal.
We can only hope that they are able to play well enough to solidify the position for at least a little while but don’t expect it too much. There are other players that are going to need to be better for this team to have a chance.