White Sox News: Lance Lynn clearly doesn't have the goods anymore
The Chicago White Sox used to have some very good times with Lance Lynn on their team. For a bit there, he was one of the best pitchers in the American League.
He also had an attitude in him that was just so perfect for the Chicago White Sox organization. Those are the times that White Sox fans should remember going forward.
Unfortunately, he just isn't that player anymore. Yes, it is fun to remember the good times but he just doesn't have the goods at this point.
Some pitchers age fine and some just don't. Lynn is one of those players that just isn't. After his most recent start against the Los Angeles Angels, it is clear that the bad starts outweigh the good starts.
The Chicago White Sox are not getting good results from Lance Lynn.
Yes, he has had a few good starts this year. The 16 strikeout game (that the White Sox found a way to lose) was great and so were a few in May but they are few and far between.
In this game vs the Angels on Thursday, Lynn went 6.0 innings pitched. He looked okay in his final three innings but he gave up five runs early on (the first three innings) in the start.
Those five runs came on five hits and two walks. Los Angeles had a couple of home runs in the game and that just can't be what pitchers are allowing on the regular.
He did have seven strikeouts which is nice but it doesn't matter if lots of runs are scoring in between. He created a lot of swings and misses but again, what does it do for you when you give up five in the first three innings?
The funny thing is, Lynn left the game in line to win because of a six-run third inning that his offense had. For whatever reason, the White Sox can't get the goods from pitching and hitting in the same game and it is very frustrating.
It is nice that Lynn bounced back from the bad three innings to start the game but it is clear that he just isn't having a good year anymore at an older age. It would be nice to be wrong but it doesn't seem like the good version of Lynn on a regular basis isn't coming back.