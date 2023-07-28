White Sox News: Lance Lynn has finally been traded away
After weeks and weeks of speculation, the Chicago White Sox have traded Lance Lynn. He is going to be a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers as the trade was announced on Friday afternoon.
Lynn was a huge part of the White Sox for the last three seasons since coming over in a trade with the Texas Rangers. He was a fan-favorite type of player that was easy to root for.
The White Sox always will be better for having had Lance Lynn during these years. It is unfortunate that they were not able to win with him.
Lynn is not going to the Los Angeles Dodgers on his own. He is being traded there with Joe Kelly who was with the Dodgers before in his Major League career. It will be a good chance for him as well.
The Chicago White Sox have made another really big trade on Friday.
In return, three players are coming back to the Chicago White Sox. One of them is RHP (a starter) Nick Nastrini. He is currently in AA ball and the number nine prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers system.
Jordan Leasure, who is not in their top 30, is also a AA player coming to the White Sox organization. The hope is obviously that he can eventually make an impact in the organization one way or another.
As far as a Major League player, Trayce Thompson is coming to Chicago once again. He was originally drafted by the White Sox but was only with them for one season.
This is a huge trade in Major League Baseball. The Dodgers are getting two very solid pitchers that have big-time experience in this league. Both of them have struggled at times this season but the Dodgers should be able to make it work.
Lynn has been a starting pitcher for most of his career but they can both come out of the bullpen if that is what the Dodgers want from him. Of course, Lynn is probably going to be better for them as a starter.
The White Sox purge is officially underway. Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Reynaldo Lopez, and Joe Kelly are all gone now. Things are going to look very different.
To be honest, this Lynn/Kelly trade is a win for the White Sox. They are getting two prospects that have been good this season for two pitchers that have had their bad moments and aren't a part of the future. Hopefully, this ends up working out for the Sox in the end.