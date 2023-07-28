White Sox Rumors: Lance Lynn says that 4 teams want him
The Chicago White Sox are surrounded by rumors. There are tons of folks out there with sources reporting that different things are going on with this team.
Lance Lynn went on record on Thursday night and made the White Sox look terrible by telling everyone about the silent treatment he is getting from the team. Again, this team is so foolish.
Lynn went on the Foul Territory Podcast and made another comment that is a bit informational. He believes that four teams are looking at him right now.
He mentioned the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Texas Rangers by name. He then said he couldn’t remember the fourth team which is pretty interesting as well.
The White Sox are going to trade Lance Lynn before the deadline.
Clearly, Lance Lynn reads tweets and listens to the chatter that goes on. There is a good chance he is going to be traded and those teams are absolutely interested in him.
Although he seems annoyed that the White Sox haven’t told him anything, he has been a good sport about all of this. Lynn wants to win and he deserves to be given that opportunity. The White Sox have failed him.
Ever since Lance arrived in Chicago, it was obvious that he would fit in. From his attitude to his style of play, he was the perfect White Sox player. He embodies everything it is to be a south sider.
Lance immediately became a fan favorite for all of those reasons. Now that he could be days from being traded, it is clear that he is the same person he was when he arrived attitude-wise. His relatable attitude really hasn’t changed at all as he is getting ready to pitch for a winning team.
It would have been nice to see the White Sox win with Lance Lynn. He is the perfect Chicago White Sox player and watching him succeed in that uniform was so fun. Hopefully, he has some success with his next team whether it is one of the ones he mentioned or not.